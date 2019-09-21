The Word On The Street
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Annual celebration of books, magazines and the written word with Andre Aléxis Cory Doctorow, Téa Mutonji, Drew Hayden Taylor, MG Vassanji, Brian Francis, JM Frey, Farzana Doctor, Doyali Islam, Martin Regg Cohn, Cary Fagan and others. Sep 21-22, Saturday WOTS+ panel & conversation series noon-8 pm, Sunday festival & marketplace 10 am-5 pm. Free.
Info
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
All Ages, Free
Books
Festivals