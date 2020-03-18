The World Is Watching Toronto: International Voices On “Smart” Cities & Technology

Sidewalk Toronto’s “smart city” project raises issues of intrusive surveillance, inadequate privacy and data protections, and lack of democratic control. Join a group of experts from civil liberties organizations dedicated to protecting the rights of the people who live, work and play in public spaces. Panel includes Elizabeth Farries, George Kegoro, Jay Stanley and moderator Brenda McPhail. 7-9 pm. Free. Room 103.

