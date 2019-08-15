The Yonge Collective, Michael Stewart Carroll, Lynn Moffatt

The Alex Huard Project Presents: Live at The Cameron House. Rock & roll, indie rock and alt-country bands. 9 pm. $15, adv $10. In partnership with the Unison Benevolent Fund, 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to the non-profit charity that provides counselling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community.

