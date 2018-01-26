the8fest
Polish Combatants Hall 206 Beverley, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1Z3
Return of the film festival devoted to all forms of small-gauge film screened only on celluloid. The event features three nights of performances, screenings, workshops and artist talks. Jan 26-28, see website for schedule. $8/screening, workshops & festival passes $40.
This venue is accessible, and the8fest has a care attendant available. If you have any access concerns, please contact us at the8fest@gmail.com
Info
Polish Combatants Hall 206 Beverley, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1Z3 View Map
Under $10
Film
Festivals