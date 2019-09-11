The Way she Looks: A History of Female Gazes in African Portraiture

Photographs from The Walther Collection. Exhibition features contemporary works by female artists, including Yto Barrada, Jodi Bieber, Lebohang Kganye, Zanele Muholi, Grace Ndiritu, and Nontsikelelo “Lolo” Veleko alongside 1950s studio portraits by such important historical figures as Malick Sidibé and Seydou Keïta, and nineteenth-century prints, cartes de visite, postcards, and albums. Sep 11-Dec 8. Free.