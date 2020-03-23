DLT and Istituto Italiano di Cultura present a festival of performances that occur over the phone as well as other digital platforms. Decameron Today is based on the Decameron book written in Florence during the Death Plague in the 14th century. An occasion of being together while in isolation. A range of artists perform each day in intimate over-the-phone interactions.

Mar 23-Apr 1. Pwyc. See website for list of shows, schedule and to reserve.

dltexperience.com/the-spread-of-theatre-on-call // dlt.rsvp@gmail.com