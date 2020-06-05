#TheatrePetsMuraille

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

From June 5 to 13, you and your furry companion can help support Theatre Passe Muraille. Enter the #TheatrePetsMuraille contest by posting pictures of your pets in costume on social media and win prizes.

Post your photo to Twitter or Facebook and use the hashtag #TheatrePetsMuraille and tag @BeyondWallsTPM on Twitter or @TheatrePasseMuraille on Facebook. To be eligible for prizes, there is a $10 entry fee. 

facebook.com/TheatrePasseMuraille  // instagram.com/beyondwallstpm

Money raised through #TheatrePetsMuraille will go towards keeping our theatre clean and safe once our doors reopen and we are able to welcome you back within our walls.

