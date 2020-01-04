Theatresports & The Early Show

The Early Show: Bad Dog Featured Players perform a brand new, unscripted comedy show every week. Starring: Carley Thorne, Freddie Rivas, Bita Joudaki, Kate Fenton, Rob Lewin, Patrick Murray, Cihang Ma, Rob Lewin, Rosh Abdullah, Tyra Banda, Dana Puddicombe, Amanda Cogan, Geoff Cork & Randl Morales. Saturdays at 7 pm, Jan 4-May 23. $5 (free w/ Theatresports ticket).

Theatresports: Bad Dog's flagship show/improv competition mixes the thrill of improv with the energy of a sporting event. Saturdays at 8 pm, Jan 4-May 23. $15, stu/arts workers $10.