Then, Now & Onward
The Freedom Factory 22 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3C3
Black History Exhibition, Feb 20-26, opening reception 7-11 pm Feb 21. No cover.
Fueled by the knowledge of the past; driven by the movement in the present and inspired by the vision of the future. The Freedom Factory invites you to join us for the opening reception of this evocative, emotionally charged and uplifting exhibition. Ten talented local Toronto artists share their journey through visual art, poetry and spoken word.
Info
Black History
Free
Art