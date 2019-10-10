There are Times and Places features original artworks by artists asinnajaq, Dayna Danger, Coco Guzman, Mani Mazinani and Wuulhu, each exploring ways in which the internet functions (and, sometimes, fails) as an alternative, digitally-constructed space for forming community, expanding identity, and knowledge sharing. The digital exhibition launches officially on with a free public reception Oct 10 from 6-9 pm at Artscape Youngplace (180 Shaw). After that date, the project is free to access online: https://koffler.digital/times-and-places