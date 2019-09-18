There Is No Word For Wilderness

by Lisa Hamalainen (Animacy Theatre Collective). A land-based story walk brought to life with mask, puppetry and live music reflects one woman’s journey of getting lost to get found as nature reveals itself to her. Opens Sep 18 and runs to Sep 28, Tue-Sat 6 pm (no show Sep 27; rain dates Sep 22 & 29). Free.

Come dressed for trail walking in September. Walking shoes and layers highly recommended.