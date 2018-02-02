Thinking: Thin Edge New Music Collective

Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3

In an age of instantaneous communication, Spanish-German composer Maria de Alvear’s music requires listeners to transcend the pace of modern living. TENMC’s third concert, ‘Thinking’ is named after Alvear’s hour-long work for piano, violin, pre-recorded video and live video, paired with the world premiere of a new work by Stratford-based composer Marci Rabe. 8 pm. $20, stu/arts workers $15. thethinedgenewmusiccollective.com/events

