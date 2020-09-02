The Koffler Centre of the Arts presents the launch of Thirty Works, an online art sale and fundraiser featuring 30 artworks by 33 artists.

Thirty Works is an online art sale and fundraiser featuring 30 artworks by 33 artists who have been engaged with the Koffler Gallery and its audiences through past and upcoming exhibitions. For each sale, 50% of the proceeds will go to the artist who created the work to sustain their livelihood and continued artistic practice amidst the COVID-19 emergency. 50% of the funds raised will support the Koffler Centre of the Arts, helping to ensure our organization’s sustainability and to keep our programming free and accessible.

The Thirty Works website will be live September 1–15, 2020. Works can be purchased directly through the website: www.kofflerthirtyworks.org