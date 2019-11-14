Sandra Van Ruymbeke & Constant Van Ruymbeke

Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre 2 Colonel Samuel Smith Park, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6

This Is Garbage, Nov 14-TBA, opening & artist talk 7-9 pm Nov 14.

Sandra Van Ruymbeke will present a talk on the critical analysis and exploration of garbage. How and why do we perceive and construct discarded material the way we do, and what contribution can one's artistic practice make to challenge cultural perceptions and re-imagine the possibilities and value of garbage.

www.lakeshoregrounds.ca/events

Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre 2 Colonel Samuel Smith Park, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6
Free
Art
