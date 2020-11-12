The Art Gallery of York University presents a series of four online conversations centred on born-digital art, tool-making, and circulation. …this is not made of language but energy is a speculative exploration of our present and future through topics including toolmaking, modes of circulation, frameworks, and more broadly, our digital lives. By the very nature of its subject, this body of research is ever evolving, and we look forward to these conversations with an international group of artists, writers, and curators in the weeks to come. Nov 17-Dec 15. Free.

When all my friends are online at once

A keynote by writer Orit Gat

followed by Q & A with Clara Halpern, AGYU Assistant Curator

Tuesday, Nov 17 at 6 pm

The sessions begin with a talk by London-based writer Orit Gat who has written extensively on contemporary art and digital culture.

Toolmaking

Conversation with Kite (Suzanne Kite), Ashley Jane Lewis, Gary Zhexi Zhang, and Taeyoon Choi (moderator)

Tuesday, Nov 24, 6 pm

This conversation brings together artists who explore tool-making in their practices, which range from theorizing, building to teaching and can be summed up by a quote from Gary Zhexi Zhang: “if the web is a built environment increasingly designed and constructed by corporations, tool-making offers users a way to regain some of their lost agency.”

Frameworks & Futures

Conversation with Tega Brain, Jason Edward Lewis (AbTeC), Tabita Rezaire, and Paul Soulellis (moderator)

Thursday, Dec 10 at 6 pm

The artists in this conversation share a criticality of the structures and systems that underpin the internet and the way our data is collected and used. Their work exposes the issues in these larger apparatuses while also proposing alternate frameworks.

Circulation & Hybrid Practices

Conversation with Julia Weist and Christina Battle

Tuesday, Dec 15, 6 pm

It is clear in our day to day life that things flow back and forth from online to physical space, but we often think of these spaces in isolation in art: the art gallery, the publication, and the web. Artists Christina Battle and Julia Weist share a hybridized process of art-making – creating individual artworks that are experienced both online and offline, moving fluidly between these spaces.