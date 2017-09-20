This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky

to Google Calendar - This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky - 2017-09-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky - 2017-09-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky - 2017-09-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky - 2017-09-20 19:00:00

Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9

This Is Our Time host Samantha Hodder & co-producer Carol Devine perform an exclusive episode to launch their new podcast, a series following 5 women aboard the Homeward Bound Expedition on the largest-ever all-female scientist expedition. Following the event, we will screen the documentary Antarctica: Ice And Sky. 7 pm. $10-$13, on Eventbrite.

Info
Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9 View Map
Film
to Google Calendar - This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky - 2017-09-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky - 2017-09-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky - 2017-09-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky - 2017-09-20 19:00:00