This Is Our Time: Antarctica Ice And Sky
Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
This Is Our Time host Samantha Hodder & co-producer Carol Devine perform an exclusive episode to launch their new podcast, a series following 5 women aboard the Homeward Bound Expedition on the largest-ever all-female scientist expedition. Following the event, we will screen the documentary Antarctica: Ice And Sky. 7 pm. $10-$13, on Eventbrite.
Info
Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9 View Map
Film