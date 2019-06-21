This Is Serious: Canadian Indie Comics; The Collection Continues: A Quarter Century Of Collecting

This Is Serious: Canadian Indie Comics – a survey of contemporary Canadian artists working in the expansive genre of cartooning and indie comics.

The Collection Continues: A Quarter Century Of Collecting – outstanding works acquired over the last 25 years by the Art Gallery of Hamilton for its permanent collection.

Both run June 21, 2019-January 5, 2020. Gallery hours: Wed & Fri 11 am-6 pm; Thu 11 am-6 pm; Sat-Sun noon-5 pm.