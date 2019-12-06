This Means WAAR (Weekend of Action Against Rape Culture)
Nia Centre for the Arts 524 Oakwood, Toronto, Ontario M6E 2X1
Black Women in Motion conference and art exhibition to dismantle rape culture. Dec 6 & 7.
Dec 6- Invisible No More, is a photo exhibit focused on survivorship and healing. The event will also feature performances, a vendor marketplace and panel discussion on boundaries, consent and human trafficking. 6-8:30 pm. $5. Nia Centre for the Arts (524 Oakwood). Tickets thismeanswaar.eventbrite.ca
Dec 7- WAAR Conference. 1-5 pm. Free. Central YMCA (20 Grosvenor).
WAAR Conference will explore, destructive misrepresentations of Black Womxn that perpetuate violence; what rape culture is and how we dismantle it as a community; how we practice consent; and coping strategies and community supports for survivors.