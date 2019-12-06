This Means WAAR (Weekend of Action Against Rape Culture)

Black Women in Motion conference and art exhibition to dismantle rape culture. Dec 6 & 7.

Dec 6- Invisible No More, is a photo exhibit focused on survivorship and healing. The event will also feature performances, a vendor marketplace and panel discussion on boundaries, consent and human trafficking. 6-8:30 pm. $5. Nia Centre for the Arts (524 Oakwood). Tickets thismeanswaar.eventbrite.ca

Dec 7- WAAR Conference. 1-5 pm. Free. Central YMCA (20 Grosvenor).

WAAR Conference will explore, destructive misrepresentations of Black Womxn that perpetuate violence; what rape culture is and how we dismantle it as a community; how we practice consent; and coping strategies and community supports for survivors.