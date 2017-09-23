Thistletown Chef's Harvest Garden Party

Thistletown Collegiate Institute 20 Fordwich Cres, Toronto, Ontario M9W 2T4

Christine Cushing of the Food Network and Shahir Massoud of CBC’s, The Goods will be joined by an all-star roster of chefs in the lush, 14 000-square-foot organic gardens at Thistletown Collegiate Institute to raise funds towards a culinary trip to Spain for students. There will be 10 chef stations serving tapas, cooking demos and a silent auction. Noon-4 pm. $50 (children under 12 free when accompanied by adult). For tickets: http://bit.ly/2vpyzb0

