Thistletown Chef's Harvest Garden Party

Christine Cushing of the Food Network and Shahir Massoud of CBC’s, The Goods will be joined by an all-star roster of chefs in the lush, 14 000-square-foot organic gardens at Thistletown Collegiate Institute to raise funds towards a culinary trip to Spain for students. There will be 10 chef stations serving tapas, cooking demos and a silent auction. Noon-4 pm. $50 (children under 12 free when accompanied by adult). For tickets: http://bit.ly/2vpyzb0