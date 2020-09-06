NOW MagazineAll EventsThomas Scoon

Thomas Scoon

Thomas Scoon

by
146 146 people viewed this event.

Virtual studio tour and artist talk with New Hampshire sculptor Thomas Scoon – Saturday, September 12 at 1 pm. Presented by Sandra Ainsley Gallery.

EMAIL CONTACT@SANDRAAINSLEYGALLERY.COM

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-09-12@01:00 PM to
 

Location

Online Event
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.