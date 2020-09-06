Threads of Baker Lake – Wall-hangings from Qamani’tuaq

NOW MagazineAll EventsThreads of Baker Lake – Wall-hangings from Qamani’tuaq

The making of textiles has a long history among the Inuit. For generations, women in the North perfected the art of sewing and stitching, later translating their talent into both large and small scale wall-hangings.

In honour of the extraordinary art form, we are pleased to present Threads of Baker Lake, an exhibition of vibrant wall-hangings from Qamani’tuaq (Baker Lake) where the first Inuit sewing shop was established in 1971, nearly 50 years ago. Sep 3-26. Free. Images available for viewing at feheleyfinearts.com.

Phone: 416-323-1373 /// Email: gallery@feheleyfinearts.com

Additional Details

Location - Feheley Fine Arts

 

Date And Time

2020-09-03@11:00 AM to
2020-09-26@06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Venue

Feheley Fine Arts
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Feheley Fine Arts

