Three Identical Strangers

to Google Calendar - Three Identical Strangers - 2018-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Three Identical Strangers - 2018-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Three Identical Strangers - 2018-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Three Identical Strangers - 2018-07-12 00:00:00

Varsity Theatre 55 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1A5

New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover that they are identical triplets, separated at birth. The 19-year-olds' joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, but it also unlocks an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes beyond their own lives - and could transform our understanding of human nature forever.

More info about the film at: www.mongrelmedia.com

For showtimes, visit movies.nowtoronto.com

Info
Varsity Theatre 55 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1A5 View Map
Partner
Film
to Google Calendar - Three Identical Strangers - 2018-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Three Identical Strangers - 2018-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Three Identical Strangers - 2018-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Three Identical Strangers - 2018-07-12 00:00:00