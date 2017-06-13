Three Short Films & One Book
DLW Community Room 150 Dan Leckie Way, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0E3
A showcase of short videos inspired by Jumblies’ time at CityPlace and the launch of Museum Of Found Objects by Miranda Sharp including comics by participants at The Ground Floor. The screenings will be followed by a short Q & A session with the filmmakers. Films featured are The View From Here, Walking Treaties and From The Shores Of Scarborough To The Sands Of CityPlace. 8 pm. By donation.
DLW Community Room 150 Dan Leckie Way, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0E3
