George Brown Theatre School presents the play by Anton Chekhov. Directed by Rob Kempson and performed live online by the graduating ensemble. April 7-17, Wed-Sat at 7:30 pm. Free. Donations to the George Brown Student COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund appreciated. https://tickets.youngcentre.ca/overview/12780 http://www.georgebrown.ca/donate/three-sisters-donation

Box Office 416-866-8666