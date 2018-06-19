Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders

to Google Calendar - Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders - 2018-06-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders - 2018-06-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders - 2018-06-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders - 2018-06-19 19:00:00

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Explore the lives and loves of some of the world’s most notorious spiders with Maydianne Andrade. With a focus on black widows, this lecture will showcase how even the most extreme forms of cannibalistic mating can be understood using an evolutionary perspective. 7 pm. $20. More info & pre-register.

Info
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
Community Events
416-586-5797
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders - 2018-06-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders - 2018-06-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders - 2018-06-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders - 2018-06-19 19:00:00