Through A Web Darkly: Sex And Death In The World Of Spiders
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Explore the lives and loves of some of the world’s most notorious spiders with Maydianne Andrade. With a focus on black widows, this lecture will showcase how even the most extreme forms of cannibalistic mating can be understood using an evolutionary perspective. 7 pm. $20. More info & pre-register.
