Factory Theatre presents a reimagining of the Canadian classic by Don Druick, directed by ahdri zhina mandiela with Zorana Sadiq as the Courtier. Streaming live April 29-May 8 at 7:30 pm. Free. https://www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/through-the-eyes

THROUGH THE EYES is a play about seeing: about how a great artist offers a new way of looking at the world, and about how when we tell a story, we see new details and come to new conclusions about the story and our place within it.