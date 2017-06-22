Thrown To The Wolves
Cameron House 408 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A7
The Emergency Monologues presents an evening of true-story storytelling. Gathered without knowing the advanced theme, each of these storytellers will have to think on their feet and dig into their memories as they tell tales before an audience. Performed by Gerard Harris, Paul Hutcheson, Carlyn Rhamey and Morgan Jones Phillips. Jun 22 at 8 pm. $10.
