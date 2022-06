Hugh’s Room Live concert at 3030 Dundas West. September 9 at 8 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $25 (livestream $10). showpass.com

One of Canada’s most recognizable voices in jazz, Tia Brazda delves into the past with her new album, When I Get Low. The album finds Brazda rediscovering songs from the 1930s – largely from the Great American songbook.