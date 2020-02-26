TIFA Book Club

The Toronto International Festival of Authors Book Club returns with award-winning poet and novelist Catherine Graham (Quarry and The Celery Forest). Graham will lead two thought-provoking sessions featuring a total of 9 titles by Canadian and international authors, and the book club will attend a 2020 Festival event.

Session 1 is from February 26 to June 24, last Wednesday of each month. $65.

Pre-register: festivalofauthors.ca/year-round/bookclub

Session 2 is from September to December.