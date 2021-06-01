NOW MagazineAll EventsTIFA Presents: Searching for the Sustainable Life

Canadian authors Norma Dunning, Ivan Coyote, Carmella Gray-Cosgrove and Hasan Namir read from works that explore the human capacity for resilience through adversity, offer new perspectives on our times, and celebrate the stories of our unique experiences. June 17 at 5:30 pm. This event is free to watch with registration and will be available to view for 72 hours. Both Book Summit registrants and the general public are welcome to watch.

festivalofauthors.ca/event/tifa-presents-searching-for-the-sustainable-life

 

2021-06-17 @ 05:30 PM to
2021-06-17 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

