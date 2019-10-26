TIFA Small Press Market

The Toronto International Festival of Authors celebrates the small press and its roots as a driver for creative exchange. Featuring 12 of Canada’s most prominent independent presses: above/ground press, Augur Magazine, Baseline Press, Coven Editions, Gap Riot Press, Invisible, NoirZ, Proper Tales Press, serif of nottingham editions and Simulacrum Press. Noon-5 pm. Free.

festivalofauthors.ca/events/small-press-market