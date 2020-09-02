TIFF 2020: Toronto International Film Festival

The 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival takes place September 10–19. TIFF 2020 is tailored to fit the moment, with physical screenings and drive-ins, digital screenings, virtual red carpets, press conferences, and industry talks. This year’s selection comprises a lineup of 50 new feature films, five programs of short films, as well as interactive talks, film cast reunions, and Q&As with cast and filmmakers.

VENUES: TIFF Bell Lightbox (350 King West); Isabel Bader Theatre (93 Charles West); Cityview Drive-In (20 Polson); Lakeside Drive-In (Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore West); West Island Open Air Cinema (Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore West); and Bell Digital Cinema (digital.tiff.net).

In-cinema or digital tickets $19-$26; drive-in tickets $49-$69; Open-air tickets $38 (pod of 2 people).

Call 416-599-2033 or visit tiff.net