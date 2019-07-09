TIFF Next Wave x FOFS Presents: Open Screen

Open Screen invites emerging filmmakers to share on screen something you've created with a room full of your peers! It can be finished or a work in progress, something you've shown before or something you've been sitting on for a while. 6-8:30 pm. Free.

www.tiff.net/events/open-screen

Note: to screen work as part of this event, bring your film on a USB and sign-up for a time slot starting at 5:30 pm. Films will be selected on a first come, first serve basis. Email us at nextwave@tiff.net for more details.