TIFF Trivia Showdown
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario
Shawn Hitchens and Ashley Botting host this fundraising trivia party for TIFF, featuring cocktails, appetizers, an after-party and a movie-themed trivia tournament with prizes. $150 & up, after-party only $25. Pre-register.
Proceeds support TIFF’s Mental Health Outreach programme, which reduces barriers in accessing film as a source of social connection, learning and creative expression.
Info
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Benefits