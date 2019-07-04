TIFF Trivia Showdown

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Shawn Hitchens and Ashley Botting host this fundraising trivia party for TIFF, featuring cocktails, appetizers, an after-party and a movie-themed trivia tournament with prizes. $150 & up, after-party only $25. Pre-register.

Proceeds support TIFF’s Mental Health Outreach programme, which reduces barriers in accessing film as a source of social connection, learning and creative expression.

