Filmed over the summer festival season, Stacey Lee’s uplifting documentary examines gender inequality in the electronic dance music scene. Underplayed will screen at OLG Play Stage at Ontario Place on Saturday, September 19, followed by a live performance set with Top 100 DJ/Producer REZZ, one of the main subjects of the film. 8 pm. $TBA.

www.tiff.net/events/underplayed-event