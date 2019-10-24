Til Death Do Us Part

Small but Mighty Productions present a play by Melly Magrath (original book) and the company. For one day and one night in Vegas, a quirky group of friends travel to the Chapel of Blue Suede Shoes for Ross and Norah’s wedding. Things begin to go awry when an alarm is heard and the Chapel goes into lock down. Oct 24-27, Thu-Sun 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $30.

brownpapertickets.com/event/4401627