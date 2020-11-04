Tim Bair and Yi-Shaun Lee

NOW MagazineAll EventsTim Bair and Yi-Shaun Lee

Bedtime Stories exhibition. Nov 11-Dec 12. Wed-Sun from 11 am-6 pm. One hour appointments allocated. Maximum four people per appt. Contact Mark at 416-705-3052. http://markchristophergallery.com

2020-11-11 to
2020-12-12
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Mark Christopher Gallery

