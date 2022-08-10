Tim Bovaconti Band

Tim Bovaconti has developed a reputation as a phenomenally talented multi-instrumentalist, performing, touring and recording with the likes of Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman, Ron Sexsmith, Leonard Cohen, Kim Stockwood, The Sattalites, Jerry Lee Lewis, Lost Dakotas, Kevin Hearn & Thin Buckle, Andy Kim (“Sugar,Sugar”), Sean Cullen and many others. Tim is currently the guitarist with the Burton Cummings band. He recently recorded lead guitars/lap steel in Los Angeles with Burton for his album release Above the Ground and played on Cummings’ latest release Live at Massey Hall.

August 13 at 9:30 pm. $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Linsmore Tavern, 1298 Danforth.