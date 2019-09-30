Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA?
George Vari Engineering & Computing Centre 245 Church, Toronto, Ontario
Talk by author, researcher and urbanist Alain Bertaud. In his recent book Order without Design: How Markets Shape Cities, Bertaud makes the case for a revolution in land use planning regimes around the globe. 8-10:30 am (registration 7:30 am). Free.
Presented by Ryerson Centre for Urban Research and Land Development.
