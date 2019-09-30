Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA?

to Google Calendar - Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA? - 2019-09-30 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA? - 2019-09-30 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA? - 2019-09-30 07:30:00 iCalendar - Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA? - 2019-09-30 07:30:00

George Vari Engineering & Computing Centre 245 Church, Toronto, Ontario

Talk by author, researcher and urbanist Alain Bertaud. In his recent book Order without Design: How Markets Shape Cities, Bertaud makes the case for a revolution in land use planning regimes around the globe. 8-10:30 am (registration 7:30 am). Free.

Presented by Ryerson Centre for Urban Research and Land Development.

eventbrite.ca/e/71427562763  //  416-979-5000 ext. 3348

Info

George Vari Engineering & Computing Centre 245 Church, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA? - 2019-09-30 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA? - 2019-09-30 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA? - 2019-09-30 07:30:00 iCalendar - Time For Economics To Revolutionize Land Use Planning In The GTA? - 2019-09-30 07:30:00