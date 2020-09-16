Time For Time

NOW MagazineAll EventsTime For Time

205 205 people viewed this event.

The Compagnie Marie Chouinard is pleased to present a dance performance event that resonates with the existential questions that inundate our lives.

Over three days, according to schedules adapted to audiences all over the world, the dancers of the Compagnie Marie Chouinard will take turns interacting with the audience via Zoom.

These spontaneous dance performances will take their inspiration from a heartfelt wish that a member of the audience confides to a performer.

Sep 17-19, free digital event. Visit www.canadianstage.com to register.

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-09-17 to
2020-09-19
 

Location

Online Event
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Dance

