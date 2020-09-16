Time For Time

The Compagnie Marie Chouinard is pleased to present a dance performance event that resonates with the existential questions that inundate our lives.

Over three days, according to schedules adapted to audiences all over the world, the dancers of the Compagnie Marie Chouinard will take turns interacting with the audience via Zoom.

These spontaneous dance performances will take their inspiration from a heartfelt wish that a member of the audience confides to a performer.

Sep 17-19, free digital event. Visit www.canadianstage.com to register.