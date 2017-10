A program curated by Madi Piller and Leslie Supnet of animated experimental work presented on 35mm, 16mm and digital formats. Artists selected for the screening include Don Best, Louise Bourque, Kelly Egan, Alan Pakarnyk, Heidi Phillips, Judith Poirier, Jim Pomeroy, Rhayne Vermette, Greg Boa, and Patrick Jenkins. 8 pm. Pwyc, $5 suggested.