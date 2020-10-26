Time Smart: How to Reclaim Your Time and Live a Happier Life

Rotman School of Management one-hour livestream featuring Ashley Whillans, (Assistant Professor – Negotiation, Organizations & Markets, Harvard Business School), author on her new book. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website. Nov 24 at 5 pm. $36.99 plus HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 unsigned hardcover copy of Time Smart which will be shipped to paid registrants starting on November 24). https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20201124AshleyWhillans