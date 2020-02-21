Time4Change is a 12-hour, youth-helping-youth initiative that will see 600 elementary and high school students takeover 30 TTC stations, PATH locations and high-traffic urban areas to raise $101,000 for Youth Without Shelter (YWS). Students will inspire commuters with original theatre, dance, visual arts, music and spoken word performances that depict the staggering realities of the youth homelessness crisis in Toronto. Central Hub at Tangerine, 221 Yonge. 7 am-7 pm. Free/donations.