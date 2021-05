Pride kick-off event with a prix fixe seated dinner and screening of Timeless: Pride Month Kick-off event. Come with your bubble as complete COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. Tickets available now. Proceeds will be shared between Pride Toronto, and Breakaway Community Services and The ArQuives. June 2 from 6-10:30 pm. $79. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/timeless-pride-month-launch-party-and-fundraising-dinner-tickets-152575656897