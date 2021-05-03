Timeless: Pride Month Kick-Off

NOW MagazineAll EventsTimeless: Pride Month Kick-Off

Studio 54 inspired virtual showcase with R&B artist Storry, Lucas Silveira, Cerena Sierra, Toronto Gay Men’s Choir, Amanda Roberts, Sandy Duperval and Babia Majora. June 2 from 8 to 10 pm. http://www.pridetoronto.com/watch

 

2021-06-02 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-06-02 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Community Events

