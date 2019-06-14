Tipi Confessions

Queer Pride 2019 presents a live storytelling show on sex, sexuality and gender that features spoken word, personal narrative, erotic fiction, burlesque, live musicians and short theatre performances. Produced by three Indigenous women (Kim TallBear, Tracy Bear and Kirsten Lindquist), this curated evening highlights Indigenous, decolonial, political, humourous, creative, feminist, and educational perspectives. Jun 14 at 8 pm. Pwyc-$20. In the Chamber.