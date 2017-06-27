Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase

The name of our city is derived from the Mohawk word Tkaronto, meaning "a gathering place". Toronto is home to over 70k indigenous residents, one of the fastest growing population groups in the city. Yet our history, culture and contributions remain largely unseen. In this spirit, the Tkaronto Project invites you to hear from the people working to uncover an Indigenous Toronto. Evening of speakers, music, art and community to uncover an Indigenous Toronto. 6:30-9 pm. Free.