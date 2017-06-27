Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase

to Google Calendar - Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase - 2017-06-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase - 2017-06-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase - 2017-06-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase - 2017-06-27 18:30:00

George Vari Engineering & Computing Centre 245 Church, Toronto, Ontario

The name of our city is derived from the Mohawk word Tkaronto, meaning "a gathering place". Toronto is home to over 70k indigenous residents, one of the fastest growing population groups in the city. Yet our history, culture and contributions remain largely unseen. In this spirit, the Tkaronto Project invites you to hear from the people working to uncover an Indigenous Toronto. Evening of speakers, music, art and community to uncover an Indigenous Toronto. 6:30-9 pm. Free.

Info

George Vari Engineering & Computing Centre 245 Church, Toronto, Ontario View Map

All Ages, Free
Community Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase - 2017-06-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase - 2017-06-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase - 2017-06-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Tkaronto Indigenous Placemaking Showcase - 2017-06-27 18:30:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print