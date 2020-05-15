Tkaronto Music Festival: Online

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Online Indigenous music festival, based out of Toronto, organized by the Indigenous led 50/50 Performing Arts Collective. Artists performing include Nbiising Anishinaabe artist, speaker, writer, father, activist and former member of A Tribe Called Red DJ NDN (Ian Campeau), Juno Award winning Anishinaabe blues rock Digging Roots, folk and country singer-songwriter William Prince, “The Launch” winner Logan Staats, Northwest Territories based Leela Gilday, and the “Godfather of PowWowStep” DJ Shub, plus many more. May 15-17.  TKMF.ca

