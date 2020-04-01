TMC Presents: Museum From Home

The Textile Museum of Canada's permanent collection is available online 24 hours a day, at collections.textilemuseum.ca.

This month's featured item is a bed cover from West Bengal. The art of nakshi kantha is a folk tradition of West Bengal, India and Bangladesh. Used dhotis (men's sarongs) and women’s saris of white cotton are cut and pieced together in layers and quilted with simple lines of running stitches. Motifs are embroidered onto this base using coloured threads from the borders of old saris, transforming the cloth into the richly decorated kantha. This use of used clothing derives from the Buddhist concept of the lifecycle – reworking old cloth into new forms symbolizes and affirms a revival and rebirth.

You can also find out about online teach-ins and other virtual events at textilemuseum.ca.