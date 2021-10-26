Halloween

Oct 26, 2021

To All A Good Night 6: Art of Time Ensemble

Seasonal concert with Jackie Richardson, Jessica Mitchell, Liam Russell, David Wall, and Tom Wilson. Dec 9 at 8 pm. $25-$79. Also available online. Telus Centre, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor W. Box Office 416-408-0208 http://www.artoftimeensemble.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 273 Bloor W

Date And Time
Thu, Dec 9th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

NOW Magazine